Saline County Sheriff’s Log: 6-23-20

Authorities in Saline County are in search for a John Deere Gator that was stolen. They have also recovered a stolen truck in an unrelated case.

A 2010 John Deere Gator, Model 625L and green in color, is stolen from a storage shed at a residence in the 1400 block of N. Solomon Rd. It is believed to have been stolen between 5 p.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday. The thief forced the door open on the shed in order to enter the facility. Authorities saw that the Gator left tire tracks headed north on Solomon Rd. It is valued at $12,000.

Law enforcement in Goddard, Kan. have recovered a truck that was stolen off of a car dealership in Gypsum. The truck was reported stolen over the weekend, however, it is believed to have been stolen between June 6 and June 9. Goddard police found the 1996 Dodge Ram that was originally red in color, however, was recently painted in black on Monday night. The stolen truck was found in possession of a 33-year-old Hutchinson man. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate. The truck belongs to TNT Auto, 210 Maple St., Gypsum and is valued at $20,000.

