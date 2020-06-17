Saline County Sheriff’s Log: 6-17-20

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office responds to a vehicle fire and has an update on a stolen boat from over the weekend.

Saline County Sheriff’s deputies and Rural Fire District No. 5 respond to a vehicle fire in the 400 block of S. Gypsum Valley Rd. at 2:35 p.m. on Tuesday. The 2001 Lexus was driven off the road and in to a ditch when the vehicle became stuck. The driver then noticed smoke before the car caught fire. The car is valued at $2,000 and there are no injuries.

Authorities in Dickinson County have located a stolen boat, which has since been returned to the owner with minor damage. The boat, which was stolen sometime between 8 a.m. and 5:13 p.m. Saturday off the Solomon River, was recovered with most of the other property that was aboard. The owner says that $150 worth of damage is done to the boat with some areas of denting.

ORIGINAL: A boat and other items are stolen from the far northeast corner of Saline County.

Saline County UnderSheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that the theft occurred between 8 a.m. and 5:13 p.m. Saturday from the 5300 block of N. Jasper Rd.

The victim, Michael Stinchcomb, tied his Myers aluminum Semi-V 12 foot boat on the river and went fishing. When he returned, the boat, a 9.9 horsepower Evinrude outboard motor and the gas tank with it, and other miscellaneous items were all stolen.

The stolen property is valued at $2,100.