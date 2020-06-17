Saline County Sheriff’s Log: 6-17-20

Jeremy BohnJune 17, 2020

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office responds to a vehicle fire and has an update on a stolen boat from over the weekend.

Saline County Sheriff’s deputies and Rural Fire District No. 5 respond to a vehicle fire in the 400 block of S. Gypsum Valley Rd. at 2:35 p.m. on Tuesday. The 2001 Lexus was driven off the road and in to a ditch when the vehicle became stuck. The driver then noticed smoke before the car caught fire. The car is valued at $2,000 and there are no injuries.

 

Authorities in Dickinson County have located a stolen boat, which has since been returned to the owner with minor damage. The boat, which was stolen sometime between 8 a.m. and 5:13 p.m. Saturday off the Solomon River, was recovered with most of the other property that was aboard. The owner says that $150 worth of damage is done to the boat with some areas of denting.

ORIGINAL: A boat and other items are stolen from the far northeast corner of Saline County.

Saline County UnderSheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that the theft occurred between 8 a.m. and 5:13 p.m. Saturday from the 5300 block of N. Jasper Rd.

The victim, Michael Stinchcomb, tied his Myers aluminum Semi-V 12 foot boat on the river and went fishing. When he returned, the boat, a 9.9 horsepower Evinrude outboard motor and the gas tank with it, and other miscellaneous items were all stolen.

The stolen property is valued at $2,100.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

2 Car Crash Sends Man to Hospital

A two car crash in south Salina send a man to the hospital. Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester te...

June 17, 2020 Comments

Falcons Claw Their Way to Sweep ove...

Sports News

June 17, 2020

Kansas State Announces 2020 Athleti...

Sports News

June 17, 2020

No Serious Injuries In Wreck Betwee...

Top News

June 17, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

2 Car Crash Sends Man to ...
June 17, 2020Comments
Saline County SheriffR...
June 17, 2020Comments
Counties to Receive Fundi...
June 17, 2020Comments
Services for Kansans with...
June 17, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH