Saline County Resident Wins $250,000 Lottery Prize

A Saline County resident has just claimed an instant ticket prize of $250,000. The player, who wished to remain anonymous, won the prize on the Kansas Lottery’s $30 Premier Cash game.

According to the lottery, the winner described the huge win as “truly a blessing” and a “life changing event.” After “experiencing the shock of scratching the winning ticket, I have tears of joy!” the Saline County resident added.

The winning ticket was sold at the Dillons grocery store in Sunset Plaza.

There is still one top prize of $250,000 remaining in the $30 Premier Cash instant game, plus thousands in other prizes!

Players are invited to submit all their winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas LotteryPlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes! PlayOn® is a registered trademark of Pollard Banknote Limited used under license.