Salina, KS

Now: 61 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 59 ° | Lo: 30 °

Saline County Resident Wins $250,000 Lottery Prize

Todd PittengerDecember 9, 2020

A Saline County resident has just claimed an instant ticket prize of $250,000. The player, who wished to remain anonymous, won the prize on the Kansas Lottery’s $30 Premier Cash game.

According to the lottery, the winner described the huge win as “truly a blessing” and a “life changing event.” After “experiencing the shock of scratching the winning ticket, I have tears of joy!” the Saline County resident added.

The winning ticket was sold at  the Dillons grocery store in Sunset Plaza.

There is still one top prize of $250,000 remaining in the $30 Premier Cash instant game, plus thousands in other prizes!

Players are invited to submit all their winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas LotteryPlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes! PlayOn® is a registered trademark of Pollard Banknote Limited used under license.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Gold Coin Donated to Salina Salvati...

The Salina Salvation was blessed this week with the donation of a gold coin to its Kettle Campaign f...

December 9, 2020 Comments

USD 305 Adjusts Fan Attendance Poli...

Kansas News

December 9, 2020

Saline County Resident Wins $250,00...

Kansas News

December 9, 2020

8 New Deaths, 166 New COVID Cases

COVID-19 Top News

December 9, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

USD 305 Adjusts Fan Atten...
December 9, 2020Comments
Saline County Resident Wi...
December 9, 2020Comments
Make Safety a Tradition T...
December 9, 2020Comments
Vehicles Rummaged Through...
December 9, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices