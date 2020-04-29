Salina, KS

Saline County Property Taxes Due

Todd PittengerApril 29, 2020

There will be no delay in collecting property taxes.

According to Saline County Treasures Jim DuBois,  the Kansas Legislature has not extended the due date on the 2019 second half tax payments due May 10th. 2020. The 2019 tax statements were mailed in November.

DuBois asks citizens to please send the remittance stub from the bottom of the tax statement with the payment.  Please remember to indicate on the stub if you want a paid receipt returned to you.

Can’t find your statement? Call the Treasurer’s Office at (785) 309-5860 for the amount due and the tax ID number.  A copy of the statement can be emailed or mailed upon request.

If the 2019 first half tax has not been paid, interest is due.  Please call the Treasurer’s Office for the correct amount prior to sending payment.

There will be no second half notice.

Saline County Property Taxes Due

