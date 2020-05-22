Saline County Preparing For Election

Salina County is preparing for the 2020 elections.

According to the Saline County Clerk’s Office, they are mailing information to all active registered voters in Saline County. Included in their mailing is important information about voter registration and applications to receive a ballot by mail if voters choose to do so.

In the envelope is a letter giving the options for voting available to all voters, voter registration card, an advance ballot application for both the primary and general, and an envelope to return those forms to our office. It’s important to know that no postage is required to return those applications so if voter’s put a stamp on it or not it will be returned to the clerk’s office office. They can also be sent back by email or fax, and contact information is one the letter.

Each letter is specific to the voter because I indicated the current mailing address and the party currently listed on their voter registration so that if they choose to change or update their party they can. The deadline to change your party is June 1st at Noon.

Voter’s currently registered as Unaffiliated on their letter are not affiliated with any party. The August primary is for the Democratic and Republican parties and they must affiliate with a party to receive a ballot for the August 4th Primary Election.

The due date to update your registration for name and address changes is July 14th.

All Ballots are mailed out 20 days prior to every election.

In addition, the Election Office is actively recruiting poll workers to work on Election Day. Those interested must be a registered voter in Saline County or a 16 or 17-year-old who is otherwise eligible to register to vote, except for not yet being of legal age.

The office has been approved to install a ballot drop box on the City-County Building property. This will be installed next to the water department drop box on the south side of the building. The ballot drop box will be available to return ballots 20 days prior to each election and closing on election night at 7pm.

The clerk’s office will have more information about the effects of COVID-19 and how they are going to address those at the polls closer to the election depending on the reopening of the state as outlined by the Governor and the Saline County Public Health Officer. The office is already securing supplies and working on processes to prepare for cleaning and social distancing procedures during In Person Advance Voting as well as on Election Day.