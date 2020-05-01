Saline County Plans No Added Restrictions

Saline County is not planning any additional restrictions on top of what Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has already proposed as part of her plan to gradually re-open the state.

Governor Kelly released her framework for re-opening Kansas after the Statewide Stay-at-Home order ends. It allows local governments to impose additional restrictions beyond those outlined at the state level, if they deem it necessary to local COVID-19 response efforts

According to Saline County, Health Officer Jason Tiller does not plan on adding additional restrictions above and beyond the recommendations set forth by the Governor. They say they will continue to monitor the situation closely, and continue to support increased testing capabilities and robust contact tracing.

“We know that this has been a challenging time for businesses and the public alike but we are grateful for the cooperation and the commitment to stay the course until we can all ‘Phase Out’ safely,” said Tiller.

The health department says will continue to do all they can to avoid any setbacks during this reopening process. Here are some things that you can do to help:

Stay home if you’re sick.

Wear masks in public settings.

Maximize physical distances (6 ft or more) in public settings.

Avoid socializing with large groups.

High-risk individuals should only leave the house for essential needs.

Minimize nonessential travel.

Wash your hands frequently.

Local governments that choose not to impose additional restrictions are required to operate within the regulatory baseline established by the state.

The Governor’s framework can be found at www.covid.ks.gov. Business and Industry partners are directed to review the framework and strongly encouraged to follow industry standards. Specific guidance and information from the business sectors are listed towards the bottom of the web page.