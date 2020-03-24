Salina, KS

Now: 58 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 75 ° | Lo: 46 °

Saline County Not Considering Stay at Home Order

Todd PittengerMarch 24, 2020

Saline County has not had a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 yet, but authorities say that doesnâ€™t necessarily mean the virus is not here.

According to the Saline County Health Department, just because no positive cases have been reported through official channels, doesnâ€™t mean that there isnâ€™t a potential for a positive case to exist within the community. It is possible that a person hasnâ€™t met the requirements for the testing set by KDHE and have been advised by their medical provider to self-quarantine.

Saline CountyÂ agencies are aware of other Counties that have instituted shelter-in-place orders. That decision is one that is made by the local Health Officer in collaboration with the County Commission, and one that Saline Countyâ€™s Health Officer is not considering at this point. Additionally, the Saline County Health Officer has already determined that should a local order be issued, that no paperwork would be required from employers identifying essential or even non-essential employees.

Governor Laura Kellyâ€™s Executive Order that prohibits mass gatherings of 10 or more people willÂ go into effect on Wednesday.

Several common questions and their answers directly related to symptoms, testing for the virus,Â and requirements for testing have been posted at www.saline.org/coronavirus.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

Saline County Not Considering Stay ...

Saline County has not had a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 yet, but authorities say that doesnâ...

March 24, 2020 Comments

Anderson Will Advise To Cancel 2020...

Top News

March 24, 2020

Kansas COVID-19 Update: 3-24

COVID-19 Top News

March 24, 2020

Kansas WIC Program Now Available Wi...

COVID-19 Kansas News

March 24, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas WIC Program Now Av...
March 24, 2020Comments
Cutting Torch, Supplies S...
March 24, 2020Comments
E-Ciggs and Headphones St...
March 24, 2020Comments
Chase, Hide and Arrested
March 24, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH