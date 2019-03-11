Saline County Most Wanted Man Captured

Drew Phillips (38) of Salina was recognized in Walmart by someone who saw his picture on Saline County Most Wanted. At approximately 5:50 PM on the 8th of March, SPD officers made contact with Phillips at the self checkout. He was arrested for his warrants and will be charged with criminal possession of a weapon for the black Torris 9mm handgun in his possession. Phillips also had a $1,040 in counterfeit US currency in his possession and will be charged with 30 counts of counterfeit currency.