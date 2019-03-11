Salina, KS

Now: 50 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 52 ° | Lo: 42 °

Saline County Most Wanted Man Captured

KSAL StaffMarch 11, 2019

Drew Phillips (38) of Salina was recognized in Walmart by someone who saw his picture on Saline County Most Wanted. At approximately 5:50 PM on the 8th of March, SPD officers made contact with Phillips at the self checkout. He was arrested for his warrants and will be charged with criminal possession of a weapon for the black Torris 9mm handgun in his possession. Phillips also had a $1,040 in counterfeit US currency in his possession and will be charged with 30 counts of counterfeit currency.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Saline County Most Wanted Man Captu...

Drew Phillips (38) of Salina was recognized in Walmart by someone who saw his picture on Saline Coun...

March 11, 2019 Comments

Two Trucks and a Trailer Were Stole...

Kansas News

March 11, 2019

Salina man uses a curtain rod to pr...

Kansas News

March 11, 2019

Mid America Farm Expo Approaching

Top News

March 11, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Saline County Most Wanted...
March 11, 2019Comments
Two Trucks and a Trailer ...
March 11, 2019Comments
Salina man uses a curtain...
March 11, 2019Comments
Second Legislative Update...
March 11, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH