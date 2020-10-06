Saline County Mask Ordinance to Continue

The Salina County mask ordinance will remain in effect. County commissioners Tuesday received a bi-weekly update on it.

Saline County Health Officer Jason Tiller said there has been an increase of 184 cases since the last update, bringing the total number of cases that Saline County has had to 846. Mr. A total of 617 cases have recovered.

Tiller also provided information about what other Counties have implemented for community-wide testing. Those counties have other health care facilities/entities leading testing efforts. He said COVID testing has the potential to become more difficult as flu season approaches. Many of the symptoms of COVID mirror flu-like symptoms. Tiller suggested that if an individual is experiencing symptoms, contact their physician first to determine if COVID testing needs to be done. He recommended continuing the mask mandate and urged citizens to continue to follow the other proven public health measures such as staying home when ill, washing hands frequently, and social distancing to slow the spread of this virus. Tiller noted as the weather gets cooler and more events or activities are moved indoors, following these proven measures will become even more important. Tiller’s presentation can be found on the County’s website http://www.saline.org/Coronavirus.

