Saline County Mask Ordinance to Continue

The Salina County mask ordinance will remain in effect. County commissioners Tuesday received a bi-weekly update on it.
Saline County Health Officer Jason Tiller said there has been an increase of 184 cases since the last update, bringing the total number of cases that Saline County has had to 846. Mr. A total of 617 cases have recovered.
Tiller also provided information about what other Counties have implemented for community-wide testing. Those counties have other health care facilities/entities leading testing efforts. He said COVID testing has the potential to become more difficult as flu season approaches. Many of the symptoms of COVID mirror flu-like symptoms. Tiller suggested that if an individual is experiencing symptoms, contact their physician first to determine if COVID testing needs to be done. He recommended continuing the mask mandate and urged citizens to continue to follow the other proven public health measures such as staying home when ill, washing hands frequently, and social distancing to slow the spread of this virus. Tiller noted as the weather gets cooler and more events or activities are moved indoors, following these proven measures will become even more important. Tiller’s presentation can be found on the County’s website http://www.saline.org/Coronavirus.
In other business:
- Tiller also announced the annual Community Flu Clinic will take place on Wednesday, October 14th from 11 am to 6 pm at the 4H Building located at 900 Greeley Ave. This will be a drive-thru clinic only and for adults age 19 and older.
- Commissioners approved a Rural Emergency Operations Center grant for Emergency Management. Saline County Emergency Management was awarded $4,893 to purchase six laptops that will be available for emergency support function partners to check out so they can participate in the necessary meetings virtually during disasters or emergencies where coordination and communication are critical.
- Commissioners also approved for Emergency Management to apply for the Emergency Management Performance Grant to enhance and sustain the Emergency Management program in Saline County. This grant is one that the County has received for several years and it is anticipated the County will be awarded a similar amount to previous years of $33,000.
- Commissioners approved the purchase of 17 new digital cameras for the Saline County Jail. These cameras will replace the old analog cameras and add cameras in several needed areas of the Jail. Wilson Security was awarded the bid for a total cost of $33,575.
- The Saline County Clerk and Elections Office was awarded a grant for $28,423.50 from the Center for Tech and Civic Life for planning and operationalizing safe and secure elections. County Clerk, Jamie Doss, informed Commissioners that she plans to purchase software and scanners that will be used to help with signature verification on mail-in ballots. Commissioners approved to accept this grant.
- Last week, the County Commission signed a Resolution creating a Public Building Commission to issue debt financing through for the emergency radio communications system. Each Commissioner was asked to appoint one member to serve on this Commission. Rita Deister, Andrew Manley, and Calvin Kelsey were nominated by a Commissioner with two Commissioners who will make their appointments at a later date.
- Phillip Smith-Hanes, County Administrator provided his weekly update reporting on the next steps for the recruitment for a new Livestock and Expo Center Director. Mr. Rick Lamer announced his retirement, effective March 2021. Staff desires to have the successor hired by February 2021 to allow for appropriate orientation and training. Mr. Smith-Hanes informed Commissioners that staff is diligently working towards the submittal of the first report that is due to the State on the Coronavirus Relief Funds that have been expended. Lastly, Commissioners were briefed on the status of the Community Development Block Grant/Coronavirus that the County received. The County was awarded $132,000 for businesses in the County. Applications have been received and reviewed for initial compliance with the Federal guidelines. At this point, the funds requested from businesses exceeds the amount the County has to award. Staff will provide additional information on the grant and some potential solutions to provide awards equitably to the applicants at their next meeting.
Announcements:
- County offices, excluding the courts and Sheriff’s Department, will be closed Monday, October 12th for annual County In-Service training.
- The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming November General Election is Tuesday, October 13th. The Saline County Clerk and Election office will be open until 8 pm on October 8th, 9th, and 13th to assist citizens with updating their voter registration and helping citizens to register to vote.
- In-person advanced voting will begin on October 19th in the Saline County Clerk’s Office.
- Requested mail ballots will be taken to the post office on October 14th.
