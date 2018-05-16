Salina, KS

Now: 84 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 84 ° | Lo: 60 °

Saline County Man Unharmed After His Tractor Tips Over

Jeremy BohnMay 16, 2018

A Saline County man was able to walk away from an accident after tipping over his tractor in rural southern Saline County.

Saline County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Hughes tells KSAL News that the accident happened in the 8900 block of S. Halstead Rd on Tuesday evening.

62-year-old Donald Sims, of rural Saline County, was driving a Farmall tractor southbound on Halstead Rd. when a vehicle came from behind. Sims attempted to move over to allow the vehicle to pass when the wheels of the tractor slide off the side of the road and struck a concrete culvert. The tractor then very slowly tipped on to its side.

Sims was able to get out of the tractor without injury.

The tractor sustained minimal damage.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Chapman Teen Killed in Crash

A recent Chapman High School graduate was killed in a car crash in rural Dickinson County on Monday....

May 16, 2018 Comments

KU Salina Med Student Uses Tragedy ...

Top News

May 16, 2018

Svaty Announces Running Mate

Kansas News

May 16, 2018

Vince Gill Coming to Salina

Top News

May 16, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Chapman Teen Killed in Cr...
May 16, 2018Comments
Svaty Announces Running M...
May 16, 2018Comments
Saline County Man Unharme...
May 16, 2018Comments
Four Salina Children Miss...
May 16, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH