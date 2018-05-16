Saline County Man Unharmed After His Tractor Tips Over

A Saline County man was able to walk away from an accident after tipping over his tractor in rural southern Saline County.

Saline County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Hughes tells KSAL News that the accident happened in the 8900 block of S. Halstead Rd on Tuesday evening.

62-year-old Donald Sims, of rural Saline County, was driving a Farmall tractor southbound on Halstead Rd. when a vehicle came from behind. Sims attempted to move over to allow the vehicle to pass when the wheels of the tractor slide off the side of the road and struck a concrete culvert. The tractor then very slowly tipped on to its side.

Sims was able to get out of the tractor without injury.

The tractor sustained minimal damage.