Saline County Jail Project Passes

Perhaps the biggest winner Tuesday was Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. Not only did Soldan win re-election, but also a jail project which has spent the last 10 years working on also passed.

The Sheriff told KSAL News he is ready to get to work ASAP on the jail project.

The jail project plans include:

A sales tax would pay for the general obligation bonds that would be needed to finance the construction of the facility.

The facility includes a new detention facility, Sheriff’s offices and, related law enforcement administrative facilities, parking and, all improvements appurtenant thereto.

The sales tax would end as soon as the bonds are paid off. Financial Advisors estimate that bonds could be paid off in a range of 15 to 20 years dependent on the revenues that are received. It is a requirement by law for the sales tax to expire as soon as the bonds are paid off.

The ballot question asks for voters to decide on a project that will not exceed $89,655,000.

Plans for the new facility include:

Facility will be 392 beds. A consultant projected that by 2038 our average daily population would be over 400.

Will have dedicated medical areas for males and females and dedicated areas for those that need mental health care.

Expanded program space to add programs to help with rehabilitation and re-entry.

Space for dedicated program staff with the potential to add facility specific social worker or mental health professional.

Energy efficient, utilities that are more accessible for repairs, staff efficiencies.

$89,655,000 total project costs and includes funds for purchasing property to build on

49 additional full-time staff will be needed to run the facility at full capacity, the Jail already employs 55 people.

Includes a new Sheriff’s Office space for Administration, Patrol, Investigations, and Records.

A letter has been received from the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility,expressing interest in transforming the 1995 portion of the jail into a juvenile center run by them.