Saline County Holds With 20 COVID-19 Cases

Saline County is holding steady with 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to the Saline County Health Department, along with 20 confirmed cases , two people have died from COVID-19 related causes.

McPherson County also has 20 confirmed cases. There are five confirmed cases in Marion County. Ottawa and Rice counties have three confirmed cases, while Dickinson County continues with two known cases.

Ellsworth and Lincoln counties still do not yet have a known positive case.

Symptoms for COVID-19 appear 2 – 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Other rarer symptoms that may develop include malaise, sore throat, and diarrhea. If you develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19 between 2 and 14 days later, please call your medical provider.

At 11 am, the state reported the following in their daily release:

A total of 3,491 positive cases and 124 deaths. That is an increase of 163 positive cases from yesterday’s release.

24,599 negative tests have been received through the KDHE and private labs.

The age range is 0 years to 99 years (median 46 years of age).

Announcements:

The Saline County Mounted Patrol in partnership with the United Way is offering citizens who are at high risk the ability for the Mounted Patrol to deliver essential items to those households.

Saline County residents are encouraged to help the community and our health care system flatten the curve and slow the spread of coronavirus. You can do this by: