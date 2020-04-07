Saline County Holds Steady With 7 COVID-19 Cases

Saline County is holding steady with seven confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The Saline County Health Department, does have several new announcements. They include:
- The Saline County Commissioners adopted a resolution that will restrict burning in Saline County until April 30th. This is a restriction on the burning of items such as tree piles, brush, burn barrels, and smaller burns. Agriculture burns will be allowed to continue as this is an essential tool for proper land management.
- The Salina Police Department will enact its Emergency Accident Reporting Plan effective at 12:01 am on April 8th, 2020. If an accident occurs, please contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210. A dispatcher will ask questions to determine if the reported accident is an “eligible accident” requiring law enforcement response.
- Governor Kelly announced in her press conference today that she has issued Executive Order 20-18 that will add religious services and funerals that will require complying with 10 people or less in a mass gathering.
- Officials have begun to see an uptick in the amount of scam-like activity. Text messages with claims that a person is a close contact, selling of fake tests, fake stimulus check information, and robocalls. The Saline County Health Department will not send text messages to potential close contacts. Do not click on unknown links from unknown sources. Suspected scams can be reported to http://www.usa.gov/stop-scams-frauds>”>www.usa.gov/stop-scams-frauds<_tmp_url_0_>;
- KDHE added the State of Connecticut to the list of mandatory quarantine. This means that anyone that has traveled to Connecticut on or after April 6th must quarantine for 14-days.