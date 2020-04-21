Saline County Holds Steady With 17 COVID-19 Cases

Saline County is holding steady with 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to the Saline County Health Department,they do not have any additional positive cases of COVID-19 to report for Tuesday.

Saline County still has a total of 17 confirmed cases and two COVID-19 related deaths.

The agency says the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has updated its criteria for priority testing. The criteria include:

Persons with a close contact of a laboratory confirmed case – AND – has developed at least two of the following symptoms: fever of 100.4 or higher, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), new olfactory and taste disorders, or diarrhea without an alternate diagnosis.

Persons with a history of travel within 14 days of symptom onset or no source of exposure has been identified – AND – at least two of the following symptoms: fever of 100.4 or higher, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), new olfactory and taste disorders, or diarrhea without an alternate diagnosis.

Please contact your medical provider to discuss testing.

At 11 am, KDHE reported the following in their daily release:

A total of 2,025 positive cases and 107 deaths.

There have been 419 of 1,684 cases that have been hospitalized (24.9%).

17,076 negative tests have been received through the KDHE and private labs.

The age range is 0 years to 99 years (median 51 years of age).

Governor Kelly’s Statewide Stay-at-Home order is still in effect. Social distancing is imperative. It cannot be stressed enough the importance of staying home and only going out for essential tasks.