Saline County Holds at 27 COVID-19 Cases

Todd PittengerMay 13, 2020

Saline County on Wednesday held steady with no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to report.

According to the Saline County Heath Department, there are still 27 cases to report.  Out of the total number of cases, four citizens continue to be actively monitored and isolated and there have been two deaths.  The rest have met the criteria necessary to be considered recovered and have been released from daily monitoring and isolation.

KDHE reported the following in their release which moving forward will be released on Monday’s, Wednesday’s and Fridays and can be found at www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus:

  • A total of 7,468 cases with 164 deaths reported.
  • There have been 50,160 negative tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.
  • The age range is 0 years to 100 years (median 42 years).

As we attempt to reopen Saline County, the entire community is counting on each person to follow the below recommendations to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

  • It is highly encouraged to continue to wear cloth masks and maintain social distancing.
  • It is highly encouraged for people to only leave their homes for essentials.
  • It is highly recommended those employees in any service industry wear PPE (especially cloth masks).
  • It is highly encouraged to continue telework.
  • Avoid socializing in person with groups of 10 or more individuals in both indoor and outdoor settings.
  • Any employees exhibiting symptoms should be required to stay at home and asked to call their health care provider.
  • It will take the effort to follow the above recommendations from everyone in our community to continue our reopening.

Help our community in slowing the spread of this virus.  Only follow official sources to obtain information: www.saline.org/coronavirus or www.kdheks.gov  Stay Safe & Stay Healthy.

