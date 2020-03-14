Saline County Health Department COVID-19 Update

The Saline County Health Department continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation at the national, state and local levels. They are in contact with our public safety agencies, schools, and Salina Regional Health Center coordinating plans and procedures.

According to the agency, as of Saturday, Saline County has not and any positive cases of COVID-19. Tests have been performed and sent to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, but all have been negative at this time.

The Health Department and Public Safety Agencies are following all of the guidance that has been issued by Kansas Department of Health & Environment and the Centers for Disease Control. These agencies have excellent information that is constantly being updated: www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus/ or www.cdc.gov .

School Districts are following the guidance from the Kansas Department of Health & Environment and the Kansas State Department of Education. There is no directive that has been issued by either agency to close schools that do not meet the criteria that they have set. This is an evolving situation and their guidance is constantly being updated and being followed by school districts in cooperation with the Saline County Health Department.

Several questions have been received regarding large gatherings and events. The recommendations are for event organizers to take precautions and if you expect attendees that are most vulnerable to this virus (those that are 60 years of age or older and those that have existing underlying health conditions), to consider delaying or cancelling those events. Promoting proper hygiene practices and keeping those who are sick away from those events is extremely important.

We cannot stress enough the importance of preventing the spread of diseases by: