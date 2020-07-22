Saline County Gets $11 Million in Coronavirus Funding

Saline County has received a little over $11 million in federal Coronavirus funding. According to the county, they have received $11,026,434 in federal funding to help local governments, organizations and businesses recover expenses from the Coronavirus pandemic. Grants also are available for small businesses and non-profits for reimbursements or future Covid-19-related expenses, including workforce retraining programs and other worker support.

The funds are Saline County’s share of the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund, which distributed $175 billion to states and municipalities.

The Saline County Commission has appointed a citizen Coronavirus Fund Advisory Committee to provide recommendations to the County Commission regarding how to distribute the Cares Act funds.

Funds will be distributed in two forms:

1.) As reimbursements for expenses incurred to respond to or prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic, including personal protective equipment, barriers for those dealing with the public, and equipment and technology for remote workspaces. Reimbursements are for actual expenses between March 1 and July 31.

2.) As programs proposed to the county advisory committee for future needs.

Some of the restrictions on grants and reimbursements include: funds cannot replace lost revenue; funds cannot duplicate reimbursements from federal or state programs; and funds must be fully expended by December 30, 2020.

Unfortunately, state guidelines give the county little time to prepare a funding plan. Responses are needed immediately. Program submittals are due by next Friday, July 31.

Additional information, application forms, and more complete lists of eligible items are available on the Saline County website.

County advisory committee meetings and documents are open to the public. Meeting slide shows, official documents, minutes and other information are available on the county’s website.

Meetings can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwwZp_cTSJ3Nepp_5rOGevA

Other document links: https://www.saline.org/Coronavirus/CRF-Funding