Saline County Election Final Results

The Saline County Primary Election Results are in. All results are unofficial until they are canvassed by the Saline County Commission.

U.S. Rep 1st District

Roger Marshall – 4,457 Nick Reinecker – 1,526

Governor / Lt. Governor R

Jeff Colyer / Tracey Mann – 2,892 Kris Kobach / Wink Hartman – 2,206 Jim Barnett / Rosie Hansen – 523 Ken Selzer / Jen Sanderson – 502 Tyler Ruzich / Dominic Scavuzz – 34 Joseph Tutera Jr. / Phillip Clemente – 28 Patrick “PK” Kucera / Patricia Reitz – 19

Governor / Lt. Governor D

Joshua Svaty / Katrina Gier Lewison – 1,507 Laura Kelly / Lynn Rogers – 405 Carl Brewer / Chris Morrow – 187 Arden Anderson / Dale Cowsert – 42 Jack Bergeson / Alexander Cline – 40

Secretary of State

Randy Duncan – 2,520 Scott Schwab – 1,544 Dennis Taylor – 1,009 Craig McCullah – 488 Keith Esau – 257

TOTAL VOTER TURNOUT – 23.6 PERCENT

Total Registered Voters – 36,007

Total Votes Cast – 8,498

REPUBLICAN VOTER TURNOUT – 38.46 PERCENT

Registered Republican Voters – 16,338

Republican Ballots Cast – 6,284

DEMOCRAT VOTER TURNOUT – 32.63 PERCENT

Registered Democrat Voters – 6,785

Democrat Ballots Cast – 2,214