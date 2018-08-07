Salina, KS

Saline County Election Final Results

Todd PittengerAugust 7, 2018

The Saline County Primary Election Results are in. All results are unofficial until they are canvassed by the Saline County Commission.

 

U.S. Rep 1st District

  1. Roger Marshall – 4,457
  2. Nick Reinecker  – 1,526

Governor / Lt. Governor R

  1. Jeff Colyer / Tracey Mann – 2,892
  2. Kris Kobach / Wink Hartman – 2,206
  3. Jim Barnett / Rosie Hansen – 523
  4. Ken Selzer / Jen Sanderson – 502
  5. Tyler Ruzich / Dominic Scavuzz – 34
  6. Joseph Tutera Jr.  / Phillip Clemente – 28
  7. Patrick “PK” Kucera / Patricia Reitz – 19

Governor / Lt. Governor D

  1. Joshua Svaty / Katrina Gier Lewison – 1,507
  2. Laura Kelly / Lynn Rogers – 405
  3. Carl Brewer / Chris Morrow – 187
  4. Arden Anderson / Dale Cowsert – 42
  5. Jack Bergeson / Alexander Cline – 40

Secretary of State

  1. Randy Duncan – 2,520
  2. Scott Schwab – 1,544
  3. Dennis Taylor – 1,009
  4. Craig McCullah – 488
  5. Keith Esau – 257

TOTAL VOTER TURNOUT – 23.6 PERCENT

Total Registered Voters – 36,007

Total Votes Cast – 8,498

REPUBLICAN VOTER TURNOUT – 38.46 PERCENT

Registered Republican Voters – 16,338

Republican Ballots Cast – 6,284

DEMOCRAT VOTER TURNOUT – 32.63 PERCENT

Registered Democrat Voters – 6,785

Democrat Ballots Cast – 2,214

 

