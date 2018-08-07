Saline County Election Final Results

The Saline County Primary Election Results are in. All results are unofficial until they are canvassed by the Saline County Commission.
U.S. Rep 1st District
- Roger Marshall – 4,457
- Nick Reinecker – 1,526
Governor / Lt. Governor R
- Jeff Colyer / Tracey Mann – 2,892
- Kris Kobach / Wink Hartman – 2,206
- Jim Barnett / Rosie Hansen – 523
- Ken Selzer / Jen Sanderson – 502
- Tyler Ruzich / Dominic Scavuzz – 34
- Joseph Tutera Jr. / Phillip Clemente – 28
- Patrick “PK” Kucera / Patricia Reitz – 19
Governor / Lt. Governor D
- Joshua Svaty / Katrina Gier Lewison – 1,507
- Laura Kelly / Lynn Rogers – 405
- Carl Brewer / Chris Morrow – 187
- Arden Anderson / Dale Cowsert – 42
- Jack Bergeson / Alexander Cline – 40
Secretary of State
- Randy Duncan – 2,520
- Scott Schwab – 1,544
- Dennis Taylor – 1,009
- Craig McCullah – 488
- Keith Esau – 257
TOTAL VOTER TURNOUT – 23.6 PERCENT
Total Registered Voters – 36,007
Total Votes Cast – 8,498
REPUBLICAN VOTER TURNOUT – 38.46 PERCENT
Registered Republican Voters – 16,338
Republican Ballots Cast – 6,284
DEMOCRAT VOTER TURNOUT – 32.63 PERCENT
Registered Democrat Voters – 6,785
Democrat Ballots Cast – 2,214