Saline County Does Not Plan Additional Restrictions

Saline County is not planning any further restrictions in addition to what Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday afternoon.

According to the Saline County Health Department, the new “1.5” Phase, effective May 18th, continues reopening efforts while still preserving some restrictions. Key highlights include:

Mass gatherings of more than 10 individuals continue to be prohibited.

Nail salons, barbershops, hair salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlors, and other personal service businesses where close contact cannot be avoided may open, but only for pre-scheduled appointments or online check-in.

Fitness centers and health clubs may open, but in-person group classes may not occur and locker rooms must be closed except as necessary to use restroom facilities.

In-person commencement or graduation ceremonies may occur with no more than 10 individuals in a room, gymnasium, or facility at one time as long as 6-foot social distancing is maintained. Outdoor drive-through graduation ceremonies during which no more than 10 individuals are in the same area outside of their vehicles at a time (i.e. school administration, graduate, family members, etc.) are allowed.

Under Phase 1.5, the following, unless they are repurposed for use in an essential function under the Kansas Essential Function Framework, shall remain closed :

Bars and night clubs, excluding already operating curbside and carryout services.

Theaters, museums, and other indoor leisure spaces (trampoline parks, arcades, etc.)

Community centers

Outdoor and indoor large entertainment venues with a capacity of 2,000 or more

Fairs, festivals, carnivals, parades

Organized sports facilities, sports tournaments, sports games, and sports practices

Summer camps

At this time, the Saline County Health Officer does not intend on imposing any further local restrictions in addition to what has been outlined by the Governor’s Executive Order.

Phase 2 will intend to begin no earlier than June 1st. Phase 3 is intended to begin no earlier than June 15th, 2020. The Phase Out is intended to begin no earlier than June 29th.

The Governor will issue an Executive Order to move the State into each phase based on the overall progress of the State on outlined health metrics.

Saline County has had 27 cases. Out of the total number of cases, three citizens continue to be actively monitored and isolated and there have been two deaths. The rest have met the criteria necessary to be considered recovered and have been released from daily monitoring and isolation.

As we attempt to reopen Saline County, the entire community is counting on each person to follow the below recommendations to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

It is highly encouraged to continue to wear cloth masks and maintain social distancing.

It is highly encouraged for people to only leave their homes for essentials.

It is highly recommended those employees in any service industry wear PPE (especially cloth masks).

It is highly encouraged to continue telework.

Avoid socializing in person with groups of 10 or more individuals in both indoor and outdoor settings.

Any employees exhibiting symptoms should be required to stay at home and asked to call their health care provider.

It will take the effort to follow the above recommendations from everyone in our community to continue our reopening.

Help our community in slowing the spread of this virus. Only follow official sources to obtain information: www.saline.org/coronavirus or www.kdheks.gov Stay Safe & Stay Healthy.