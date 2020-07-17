Salina, KS

Saline County COVID-19 Tracking

Todd PittengerJuly 17, 2020

Saline County has launched a new dashboard that outlines demographic information regarding the COVID-19 health emergency.

It tracks multiple statistics including case numbers, active cases, and hospitalizations. It also tracks patient information.

This dashboard is available on both desktop and mobile platforms.  The dashboard will be updated on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

There are links to each dashboard on the Saline County Health Department website as well.

 

 

