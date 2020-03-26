Saline County Commission Notes

The Saline County Commission met on Tuesday. Here are the highlights from the meeting:
- Commissioners held their first meeting via teleconference. All future meetings will be conducted this way until further notice. Citizens can call in by:
- Dialing: 785-621-0800
- Enter Participant Code: 782956 followed by #
- If a citizen wishes to speak when the Chairman allows public comment, dial *9 to alert the moderator to open your line
- Meetings can be viewed on Salina Media Connection via Cox Cable Channel 20 or online at salinatv.org
- Justin Mader, County Engineer reported that Saline County has awarded a High-Risk Rural Road project on Simpson between Magnolia and Crawford Road. This project would begin in late 2021 or 2022, will add shoulders to the roadway and regrade the ditch slopes with flatter slopes. All drainage structures will also be extended or replaced. This program allows for a 90/10 cost share, with Saline County’s cost estimated at $58,000. Commissioners approved for the appropriate forms to be sent to KDOT to receive the funds and move forward with the project.
- Mr. Mader also advised the Commissioners that Union Pacific Railroad and KDOT have two projects that would add crossing signals with gates on County roads. One project is on Muir Road, South of K-140 Highway and the second project is in Bavaria east of the grain elevator. Union Pacific will build and maintain the projects, while KDOT will be responsible for 100% of the engineering and construction costs. These entities have asked for Saline County to provide the advanced warning signs. These advanced warning signs are already installed, so there is no budget impact on Saline County on these projects. Commissioners approved to sign the agreement with Union Pacific and KDOT.
- Commissioners awarded the bid for traffic paint to Vogel Paint & Wax Company to purchase white and yellow paint. They also awarded the bid for reflective traffic beads to McConnel & Associates. The combined cost of these items is $91,982.
- Commissioners voted to authorize the Chairman’s signature on the Construction Manager at Risk Contract with Turner Construction as it relates to the Saline County Jail Project. Their fee for pre-construction services is $58,000 which will be paid out of the Capital Improvement Project account.
- Commissioners approved a temporary COVID-19 Advanced Paid Leave directive for Saline County. This directive helps to provide some relief to employees who have depleted their leave time or for new employees who haven’t accrued enough leave time. This directive could advance up to 80-hours of paid leave to employees that are directly affected by COVID-19 quarantines or isolation measures, arrangements for alternate child care, or providing child care on an emergency basis.
- Commissioners also approved several personnel policies to be updated.
County Announcements:
- Saline County is still accepting expression of interest forms from citizens who have an interest in serving on the Saline County Crime Victim’s Fund Board. This board position serves to assist with fiscally aiding victims of crimes and assist in the review of applications from victims applying to receive funds. These funds are derived from diversion fees and reimbursements or restitution collected from offenders. Interested citizens can fill out the form online at: http://www.saline.org/Government/County/Expression-of-Interest