Saline County Commission Gets Budget Proposal

Saline County Commissioners got a first look at the proposed new budget. County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes presented his recommended budget for 2021 to the commission during their meeting on Tuesday.

The recommended budget provides funding for 10 new positions and a possible 1% increase to employee salaries, with no increase to the mill levy. This is possible because of the amount of carry-over cash the County is estimated to have on hand at the end of this year, even after accounting for a downturn in sales tax and other revenues.

Commissioners will discuss the budget again in a couple of weeks and provide direction no later than July 21 so a final budget can be published in time for a public hearing on August 11.

The recommended budget is online at https://www.saline.org/Portals/0/Content/ARC/Documents/20-06-16%20-%20Recommended%20Budget.pdf?ver=2020-06-12-133614-403.

