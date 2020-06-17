Saline County Commission Gets Budget Proposal

Saline County Commissioners got a first look at the proposed new budget. County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes presented his recommended budget for 2021 to the commission during their meeting on Tuesday.
The recommended budget provides funding for 10 new positions and a possible 1% increase to employee salaries, with no increase to the mill levy. This is possible because of the amount of carry-over cash the County is estimated to have on hand at the end of this year, even after accounting for a downturn in sales tax and other revenues.
Commissioners will discuss the budget again in a couple of weeks and provide direction no later than July 21 so a final budget can be published in time for a public hearing on August 11.
The recommended budget is online at https://www.saline.org/Portals/0/Content/ARC/Documents/20-06-16%20-%20Recommended%20Budget.pdf?ver=2020-06-12-133614-403.
In other business:
- Rosie Walter, Senior Services Director, presented a lease agreement with North Central/Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging. This regional body, headquartered in Manhattan, has leased space on the third floor of the Senior Center for a number of years. Recently, a move of the computer lab freed up an additional 210 square feet of space for them, which will increase their rent from $275 to $400 per month. The Commission approved the Request for Action 5-0.
- Darren Fishel, Road & Bridge Administrator, presented bids for a ¾-ton truck to replace a similar truck that was damaged in an accident in April. Midway Motors of McPherson had the low bid at $26,427. The Commission approved the Request for Action 5-0.
- Justin Mader, County Engineer, presented a Memorandum of Understanding with Fort Hays State University to employ a summer intern, with the intern’s wages paid through the Dane G. Hansen Foundation. The County will contribute $500. The Commission approved the Request for Action 5-0.
- Justin Mader, County Engineer, discussed with Commissioners a FEMA Alternative Procedures Pilot Program. This program involves identifying costs FEMA would have spent to help the County make repairs for damage related to the 2019 floods and then spending that money on alternative projects that are more cost-effective in serving the community.