Saline County Burn Ban Extended

Saline County Emergency ManagementMarch 13, 2018

Warm, dry and windy weather conditions continue to create an extreme fire hazard in the grass and crop lands of Saline County.  Once started, these fires are difficult to control and strain firefighting manpower and resources.

The Burn Ban that went into effect on March 5th, 2018 will continue to be in effect until conditions improve.

This Resolution issuing a State of Local Disaster Emergency prohibits any and all open burning within the boundaries of Saline County, to include the incorporated cities, by all citizens and visitors.  Listed are some examples of items that cannot be burned for the duration of the burn ban:

  • Burning of all fence rows, fields, wild lands, ravines, and debris
  • Burning of any waste and normal household trash in a container
  • Any open fire or campfire
  • Careless use of smoking materials, including cigarettes, cigars and smoking pipes
  • Barbeque Grills used for cooking are NOT included in the burn ban

Any violation of this order will constitute a Class A misdemeanor, pursuant to K.S.A 48-939, and any person convicted of such violation will be punished as provided by law.  If anyone has information of persons violating this resolution, contact the Salina – Saline County Dispatch Center at 785-826-7210 or the Emergency Management Office at 785-826-6511.

For more information or questions, please contact the Emergency Management office at 785-826-6511.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

