Saline County Administrator Resigns

Saline County Administrator Andrew Manley is stepping down.

Manley announced at Tuesday’s Saline County Commission meeting that he is resigning to take a new position as Chief Financial Officer at First Bank Kansas.

Manley said he thoroughly enjoyed working with the county, but wants to get back to a job that uses more of his financial background. His last day will be August 29th.

Manley began working with the county on March 1, 2018 in a newly created assistant administrator position. He assumed the role of County Administrator on March 23, 2019 after Rita Deister retired.