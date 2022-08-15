Saline Co. Teen Arrested in Stolen Vehicle

A teenage girl hears a ruckus outside her home and discovers an acquaintance breaking the glass on her family’s door.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the teen thought her dad was working on a project outside her home in 11000 block of S. Burma Road Sunday morning around 11:45am until glass began to break. She looked out and saw a 17-year-old male then get into a vehicle and spin donuts in the yard before he drove away.

Deputies with the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office took the boy into custody and now are requesting charges that could include possession of a stolen vehicle, felony damage to property and possible drug charges.

Deputies in Saline County say the teen caused about $1,200 in damage to a couple of doors and a dog kennel.