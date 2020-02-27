Saline Co. Jail Discussion Tonight

A third town hall meeting to discuss issues surrounding the Saline County Jail will convene tonight.

Officials with Saline County are continuing the conversation in regards to the Saline County Jail Project and will host another Town Hall Meeting at 6pm at K-State Polytechnic College Center located at 2310 Centennial Rd.

The event is open to the public. Citizens are encouraged to attend and interact with staff and members of the collaborative team.

The next Town Hall meeting will take place on March 19th with time and location to be determined.

Information on this project can be found on the County website at www.saline.org <http://www.saline.org> under the “2020 Jail Project” tab.