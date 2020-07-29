Saline Co. Candidate’s on KSAL

Jeff GarretsonJuly 29, 2020

With the primary elections in Kansas just days away, NewsRadio 1150 is hosting a candidate’s forum during the KSAL Morning News Extra. Wednesday Saline County Commissioner Roger Sparks and his 3rd District Republican challenger Randy Duncan joined in with their perspectives on a range of topics including mask mandates, fireworks and the need for a new jail.

Sparks favors a new facility to replace an aging and overcrowded Saline County Jail.

 

As a former commissioner, Duncan told listeners the planning process has taken far too long.

 

You can listen to the full audio segment by locating the Community Tab at the top of our home page on KSAL.com, then click on Candidate Debates.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Saline Co. Candidate’s on KSAL

With the primary elections in Kansas just days away, NewsRadio 1150 is hosting a candidate's forum d...

July 29, 2020 Comments

2 Car Crash Sends Man to Salina Hos...

Top News

July 29, 2020

COVID-19 Cases Fall Following Mask ...

Top News

July 29, 2020

Kenwood Park 30-Year Lease Signed

Kansas News

July 29, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Saline Co. Candidate’s ...
July 29, 2020Comments
Kenwood Park 30-Year Leas...
July 29, 2020Comments
Census Bureau to Email Ho...
July 29, 2020Comments
OPINION: Together We Can ...
July 28, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH