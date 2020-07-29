Saline Co. Candidate’s on KSAL

With the primary elections in Kansas just days away, NewsRadio 1150 is hosting a candidate’s forum during the KSAL Morning News Extra. Wednesday Saline County Commissioner Roger Sparks and his 3rd District Republican challenger Randy Duncan joined in with their perspectives on a range of topics including mask mandates, fireworks and the need for a new jail.

Sparks favors a new facility to replace an aging and overcrowded Saline County Jail.

As a former commissioner, Duncan told listeners the planning process has taken far too long.

You can listen to the full audio segment by locating the Community Tab at the top of our home page on KSAL.com, then click on Candidate Debates.