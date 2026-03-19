Salinans Ready to Help Local TSA Staff

While congress continues to waffle on budget issues in Washington D.C., Transportation Security Administration employees, (TSA) agents in Salina continue to clock-in to work – without a paycheck for their loyalty.

A former Salina Police officer has a sympathetic ear for what local TSA employees are going through. Rande Repp, now an Associate Professor in the Criminal Justice Department at Bethany College joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra to first raise awareness.

Repp says there are some restrictions when dealing with the federal government.

https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/Repp-Tsa-2.mp3

Repp says the agents have not been paid in March and provided his personal phone number for those who want to help get a plan together and perhaps arrange a drop-off location for donations.

Contact Rande Repp at: 785 577 3072