Salina YMCA Closes Early on Tuesday, Evaluation Continues

The Salina Family YMCA made the decision to temporarily close its doors at 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

The full letter is below:

“Based on recently updated guidelines from federal, state and local officials, the Salina Family YMCA will close today at 3:00 p.m. (the pools, including the whirlpool) will close at 2:00 pm. We will evaluate the facility closure status regularly. As a community organization committed to wellness for all, this difficult decision has been made based on public health recommendations and with concern for our staff, members, program participants and the community. This temporary closure, as well as the cancellation of various services in and around our community, will have very real financial consequences for organizations like the Y that rely heavily on the support of members, program participants and donors. As a nonprofit, charitable organization, we ask for your patience and your continued Y membership and program enrollment for support during this time. If you are able and willing to gift that to the Y, it would be greatly appreciated. If you would like to talk with someone regarding a partial or full refund please complete the following web form at Contact US or email [email protected]. One of team members will follow up with you. Program Update EEC program will remain open to provide essential services to children and families as per information shared from the Governor’s press release this morning. We are closely monitoring this situation to determine any changes to this plan and will update those parents daily. We do know that the KDHE (Kansas Department of Health and Environment – our licensing agent) is working through the ever-changing information and recommendations.

Y’s Kids will not be available this week. Due to current staffing availability and licensing requirements, we must use this week to work through our options with state and local health department and school officials.

All other Classes and Programs – cancelled while the facility is closed. If there is an opportunity to reopen our facility, programs and classes will be evaluated. For information on our free online group exercise/wellness videos, Y360, please visit our Facebook page or our website for the link. For the latest information about our facility and the impact to all Y programs, please visit our website, download our App for notifications or check out our social media pages. The safety and well-being of our staff, members, volunteers and the broader Salina community is our priority, now more than ever. Thank you for being part of the Y and for all you are doing to support the greater good as we all face this unprecedented health challenge.