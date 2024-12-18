Salina Woman Wins “Santa’s Stash”

A Salina woman takes home the gold for the 2024 edition of “Santa’s Stash.”

On Wednesday evening Phyllis Habbart was all smiles after taking home the cash prize of $2,590.50.

There was a twist in the finale at the Smoky Hill Museum. The team of Meridian Media and First Bank Kansas collaborated in adding to the initial amount. Finalists either had the choice to stick with their guess, or change it. Habbart was the closest guess taking home the money.

Habbart tells KSAL News, she kept tabs every time she put in a guess before the finale. She also changed her guess during the finale, which helped her win.

Each year during the holiday season, the “Santa’s Stash” promotion let’s people guess an amount of cash and change in a glass box at numerous locations before the finale.

Meridian Media thanks all of the businesses, sponsors, and listeners who participated.