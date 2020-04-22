Salina, KS

Now: 54 °

Currently: Light Rain and Breezy

Hi: 65 ° | Lo: 47 °

Salina Woman Suffers Serious Injuries In Crash

Jeremy BohnApril 22, 2020

A Salina woman is in a Wichita hospital after suffering serious injuries in a single vehicle crash.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the crash occurred at 7:27 p.m., Tuesday in the 400 block of W. Watkins Rd., or about a half mile east of N. Lightville Rd.; north and west of Salina.

Soldan says that a 2007 Buick Lucerne was being driven by 30-year-old Callie Gustus, Salina. For an unknown reason, Gustus lost control of the vehicle and struck a bridge guard rail on the right side of the roadway.

Gustus fractured her ankle in the wreck and also suffered serious internal injuries where she was in quite some pain.

She was transported to Salina Regional Health Center is serious condition, but once she was stable, Gustus was transported to Via Christi Hospital in Wichita.

Gustus was the sole occupant in the vehicle, which had to be towed away from the scene.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Woman Suffers Serious Injuri...

A Salina woman is in a Wichita hospital after suffering serious injuries in a single vehicle crash. ...

April 22, 2020 Comments

Injury Accident Northeast of Salina

Kansas News

April 22, 2020

Police Searching For 2 Theft Suspec...

Kansas News

April 22, 2020

Summer STEM Institute Moving Online

Kansas News

April 22, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Injury Accident Northeast...
April 22, 2020Comments
Police Searching For 2 Th...
April 22, 2020Comments
Summer STEM Institute Mov...
April 22, 2020Comments
Kansas Continues to Lead ...
April 22, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH