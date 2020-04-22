Salina Woman Suffers Serious Injuries In Crash

A Salina woman is in a Wichita hospital after suffering serious injuries in a single vehicle crash.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the crash occurred at 7:27 p.m., Tuesday in the 400 block of W. Watkins Rd., or about a half mile east of N. Lightville Rd.; north and west of Salina.

Soldan says that a 2007 Buick Lucerne was being driven by 30-year-old Callie Gustus, Salina. For an unknown reason, Gustus lost control of the vehicle and struck a bridge guard rail on the right side of the roadway.

Gustus fractured her ankle in the wreck and also suffered serious internal injuries where she was in quite some pain.

She was transported to Salina Regional Health Center is serious condition, but once she was stable, Gustus was transported to Via Christi Hospital in Wichita.

Gustus was the sole occupant in the vehicle, which had to be towed away from the scene.