Salina Woman Killed in Crash

A Salina woman was one of two people killed in a two-vehicle crash in rural Clay County Sunday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Deanna Hess of Clay Center was driving a Chevrolet Malibu on K 15 Highway. She crossed the center line and struck a Chevrolet Impala on the driver’s side.

Hess was killed in the crash, as was the driver of the Impala. She is identified as 53-year-old Lisa Stevenson of Salina.

A 13-year-old passenger in the Impala suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina.

The crash happened Sunday evening at 5:35 on K 15 Highway in Clay County in the area of milepost 191.1 near 2nd Road.