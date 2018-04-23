Salina, KS

Salina Woman Jailed on Child Endangerment Charge

KSAL StaffApril 23, 2018

The Salina Police Department made an arrest after a Salina woman left four children home alone for an extended period of time.

Police Sgt. Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that SPD received a call on Sunday at 5 p.m. from a concerned neighbor about the status of children inside of a home in the 900 block of Pontiac.

At the residence, police determined that there was problems with the home’s condition and that the mother, 24-year-old Kayan Woods, was unable to take care of the four children living in the home.

Law enforcement also learned that Woods had left the children–ages nine, six, four and one–alone for an unknown extended period of time.

Woods was arrested and has been charged with endangering a child and interference with law enforcement.

