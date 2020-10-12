Salina Woman Injured in Wreck Sent to Wichita Hospital

A Salina woman, who was injured in a Saturday night crash, is sent to a Wichita hospital.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 36-year-old Cassandra Daniels, Salina, was injured after her 2006 Honda Accord slammed in to a pickup head on.

Witnesses say that they saw Daniels’ vehicle traveling west on Crawford, allegedly swerving in to oncoming traffic several times and without its headlights on. The car swerved again in to oncoming traffic when it hit a 1997 Dodge Ram 3500 crew cab pickup, driven by 70-year-old Robert Flax, Salina. There was another vehicle in the outside lane traveling eastbound, so he was unable to avoid Daniels’ oncoming vehicle. However, Flax was uninjured.

Daniels was transported to Salina Regional Health Center before being sent to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

Both vehicles have disabling front-end damage and were towed.

Forrester says that the investigation is ongoing, but citations or charges are pending.

The crash happened at at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Crawford St. and Fifth St.