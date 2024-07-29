Salina Woman Charged with Robbery

A Salina woman was arrested in connection to an alleged robbery inside a motel.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the Rodeway Inn on South 9th early Saturday morning around 5am.

Police say a 44-year-old man had been drinking with 41-year-old Sarah Roe inside one of the rooms. Several people had also joined the party and drifted out again when Roe got a text. She informed the man he needed to leave the room.

The victim told officers he was afraid it was a setup – and that he’d be robbed if he left the room. Moments later she forcefully took $400 in cash from him. Police found the cash hidden beneath the bathroom sink and placed Roe into custody.

She is now facing charges for robbery and interfering with law enforcement.