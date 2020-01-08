Salina, KS

Salina Woman Battered

KSAL StaffJanuary 8, 2020

A pregnant woman was treated at the emergency room for a cut on her head as police continue to look for her boyfriend who is a suspect in a domestic violence case.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers are looking for a 31-year-old black male who allegedly hit his girlfriend during an argument at a house in the 900 block of Osage.

Police say the disagreement began when the pregnant woman came home and found her boyfriend hosting a gathering and she told them to leave.

The argument escalated as he allegedly shoved her backwards – then hit her in the back of the head with a bag containing a heavy object.

The inch-long cut on her head required two staples to close at Salina Regional Health Center. No one else was hurt including the couple’s 11-year-old child who was in the home.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Salina Woman Battered

