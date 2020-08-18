“Salina Votes” Event Planned For Saturday

A day-long event is planned this Saturday to “remembers the past, embraces the present and works toward a future that includes 100 percent of Salina’s eligible citizens voting in the November election.” An event will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the signing of the 19th amendment to the Constitution giving women the right to vote, the 100th birthday of the League of Women Voters, and it will encourage people to vote.

On Saturday Salina Votes, a project of the Salina League of Women Voters, NAACP Salina and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, will feature a nine-mile walk through several neighborhoods, a return of the very popular Cruising for Votes parade of vehicles, voter registration opportunities and a performance that brings to life Alice Paul, one of the leaders in the Suffragist movement who sought women’s right to vote in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

“This August is the 100th anniversary of the signing of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which gave women the right to vote, and this year is also the 100th birthday of the League of Women Voters,” said Salina League of Women Voters President Lori Trow. “We want to continue this tradition by seeking new voters for the 21st Century.”

Trow said the Salina Votes planning committee, led by league member Diana Tarver, has planned a variety of activities for a Saturday event that will appeal to people of all ages, yet follow state and local guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks due to Covid-19.

“So many events have been cancelled this year,” Trow said. “The committee felt we needed to celebrate the league’s past in an outdoor setting that reflects today’s reality and builds on the future by encouraging voter participation.”

The day begins at 7 a.m. with a nine-mile walk from Schilling Elementary School, 3121 Canterbury Dr., to Thomas Park in North Salina, which will encourage people to get out (or stay in) to vote.

Tarver will be wearing her Suffragist best to the event but a costume is not necessary to take part in the march. Bring a sign to carry or get one from the league the day of the march.

For those who would rather drive or ride in their own cars, Cruising for Votes will depart Oakdale Elementary School, 811 E. Iron St., at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 22. This will be a one to two hour cruise of several North Salina neighborhoods that ends in Thomas Park on North Ninth Street. Social distance by making signs for your car prior to the Cruise or stay in your car and ask for one the day of the event.

Trow said activities at Thomas Park will include voter registration and a “drive-in” performance starting at 12 p.m. of “Alice Paul, Suffragist” by local actress Irene Nielsen. Enjoy from your car or bring your face mask and lawn chair.