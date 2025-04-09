Salina Veterinary Offering After Hours Urgent Care

A Salina Veterinary hospital that provides multiple, full services for household pets are offering after hours urgent care starting this Friday.

Town & Country Animal Hospital on 1501 S. Ohio, is keeping their doors open after hours on weekends for any immediate services pets need. According to the agency, they will treat pet services that include lacerations, severe infections, vomiting, diarrhea and seizures. Depending on the physical state of the pet, the hospital will recommend the pet to be transferred to K-State Emergency Services in Manhattan or the Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital in Wichita. This will be determined if the pet is needing intensive care.

Town & Country Animal Hospital will also forward the pet’s medical record to their primary doctor, along with a follow up.

Starting on Friday, April 11th the after hours urgent care will be:

Friday: 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Saturday: 12:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Sunday: 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

People wanting to get their pet treated are encouraged to book an appointment by calling (785) 823-2217.

Regular hours will not be affected and will still be operation from Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 6:00 pm and Saturday 8:00 am – 12:00 pm.

Photo from Town & Country Animal Hospital: