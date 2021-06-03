Salina USD 305 Teachers’ Contract Settled

Representatives for Salina teachers and the USD 305 school district have come to agreement on a new contract.
According to the district, NEA-Salina and the USD Board of Education came to agreement on proposed changes to the negotiated agreement for the 2021-2022 school year.
Settled topics of interest include the following:
- A $915 increase to the base salary plus step and movement on the salary schedule.
- Increases to teacher compensation for plan time used for substitute teaching.
- New compensation to elementary teachers who accept additional students due to teacher absence.