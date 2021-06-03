Salina, KS

Now: 79 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 82 ° | Lo: 61 °

Salina USD 305 Teachers’ Contract Settled

Todd PittengerJune 3, 2021

Representatives for Salina teachers and the USD 305 school district have come to agreement on a new contract.

According to the district, NEA-Salina and the USD Board of Education came to agreement on proposed changes to the negotiated agreement for the 2021-2022 school year.

Settled topics of interest include the following:

  • A $915 increase to the base salary plus step and movement on the salary schedule.
  • Increases to teacher compensation for plan time used for substitute teaching.
  • New compensation to elementary teachers who accept additional students due to teacher absence.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

K-State Drops Mask and Physical Dis...

Kansas State University is lifting its face mask and physical distancing requirements. University...

June 3, 2021 Comments

Salina USD 305 Teachers’ Contract...

Top News

June 3, 2021

Students Win 2021 KSAL Scholarships

Kansas News Sports News

June 3, 2021

Vehicles Collide at Intersection

Kansas News

June 3, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

K-State Drops Mask and Ph...
June 3, 2021Comments
Students Win 2021 KSAL Sc...
June 3, 2021Comments
Vehicles Collide at Inter...
June 3, 2021Comments
Food Vendors, Chili Cook-...
June 3, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices