Salina USD 305 Schools to Delay Opening

Salina USD 305 has delayed the start of fall classes by about three weeks.

The board of education Friday morning voted 7 – 0 to begin the new school year on August 31st, the Monday before Labor Day. Classes had originally been scheduled to begin on August 11th.

The school year will end on May 27th, the Thursday of Memorial Day weekend.

Teachers will begin August 12th.

The school year will begin under the district’s hybrid model.

The district is implementing numerous safety measures as well, including temperature checks before anyone can enter a building, social distancing, and a mandatory mask policy.

Here is the new schedule which was approved: