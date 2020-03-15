Salina USD 305 Schools Closing

Following a recommendation by the Kansas State Department of Education, Salina USD 305 schools will be closed all this week, march 16th – 20th, The district sent out the message late Sunday afternoon.
The state agency released the following statement:
“As of Sun, March 15, Kansas Education Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson strongly recommends that those schools currently coming off of spring break, suspend operations for the week March 16-20. All schools scheduled for spring break the week of March 16-20 will continue as planned.
For schools who have spring break later in time, Commissioner Watson is strongly recommending they also close schools for the period of March 16-20. Closing all schools during this same period of time provides Kansas officials the time needed to finalize a comprehensive plan for how to address COVID-19. It is critical that we all follow a coordinated response to this situation.”