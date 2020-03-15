Salina, KS

Now: 39 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 52 ° | Lo: 38 °

Salina USD 305 Schools Closing

Todd PittengerMarch 15, 2020

Following a recommendation by the Kansas State Department of Education, Salina USD 305 schools will be closed all this week, march 16th – 20th, The district sent out the message late Sunday afternoon.

The state agency released the following statement:

“As of Sun, March 15, Kansas Education Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson strongly recommends that those schools currently coming off of spring break, suspend operations for the week March 16-20. All schools scheduled for spring break the week of March 16-20 will continue as planned.
For schools who have spring break later in time, Commissioner Watson is strongly recommending they also close schools for the period of March 16-20. Closing all schools during this same period of time provides Kansas officials the time needed to finalize a comprehensive plan for how to address COVID-19. It is critical that we all follow a coordinated response to this situation.”

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Salina USD 305 Schools Closing

Following a recommendation by the Kansas State Department of Education, Salina USD 305 schools will ...

March 15, 2020 Comments

Ell-Saline Classes Resume Tuesday

Kansas News

March 14, 2020

Salina Tech Canceling On-Campus Cla...

Kansas News

March 14, 2020

Saline County Health Department COV...

Top News

March 14, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Ell-Saline Classes Resume...
March 14, 2020Comments
Salina Tech Canceling On-...
March 14, 2020Comments
AMBUCS Postpone “Bi...
March 14, 2020Comments
Dickinson County Schools ...
March 13, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH