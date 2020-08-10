Salina USD 305 Holding Mask Drive

Salina USD 305 is asking for donations of masks for students to use when they head back to school.

According to the district, a mask drive is planned August 10-20 with the goal of engaging the Salina community to help provide our students with a backup face covering. While social distancing puts physical space between us, we can still come together as a community. The mask campaign is an opportunity to do that.

Newly sewn or purchased cloth masks and face coverings, child to young adult sizes, will be collected between August 10-20 at two locations with outdoor drop-off boxes

Hageman Education Center, 409 W. Cloud, and

Board Offices, 1511 Gypsum.

Salina USD 305 will provide one face covering for each student. Masks need to be washed and dried between uses so it will be helpful for families to have more than one face covering for their student. And as we all know, it’s nice to have options. Having more than one mask to choose from may help our younger students adjust to this new requirement.

The mask drive is a chance to work together so that every USD 305 student has a backup face covering. We hope you will join us!

If you have questions please contact the USD 305 Public Information Department at 309-4723.

They are unable to accept medical or N95 masks, choosing to reserve those for health care workers.