Salina United Way Finds New Home

The Salina Area United Way has a new place to call home.

According to the agency, after the Board of Directors completed a strategic plan last fall, it was decided that they would begin to look for a new location. The existing lease would be coming to an end in the upcoming year, so it made perfect sense to start the process.

The new location for the Salina Area United Way is 113 N 7th Street, Suite 201.

“We want to be able to put more funds back into the community, so finding a space that would still meet our needs but cost less was important to us,” says Claire Mullen, Executive Director for the Salina Area United Way. “We appreciate every donation we receive, and we want to continue “building bridges” for our community.”