Salina Tech to Host “Signing Day” on February 20th

Salina Area Technical College is joining nearly 100 other technical colleges across the nation February 20th in hosting an event to recognize and celebrate students who are entering the college in the fall of 2020.

The event, called National Technical Letter of Intent Signing Day, is similar to the signing days colleges have long hosted for incoming student-athletes. The event is designed to honor students who are entering a technical field, and to celebrate the dignity of work. It will start at 10 a.m. February 20 in Building ‘A’ on the Salina Tech campus.

Incoming students are encouraged to bring family and friends to the event. Groups of incoming students will come to the front of the room to be recognized and seated, sign their letters of intent and receive a Salina Tech cap. Each student participating in Signing Day will receive a $250 scholarship redeemable in the fall semester of 2020.

The idea for a technical college signing day started at Washburn Tech in 2014 and has since expanded to technical colleges nationwide. The event is sponsored by the National Coalition of Certification Centers, and individual member industries such as Kubota, Snap-on, Trane and 3M.

Local industry leaders that hire Salina Tech graduates are also invited to the signing day, and students will have an opportunity to meet their future employers and learn about high-demand careers in fields such as manufacturing, transportation and health care.

“By signing our incoming students to letters of intent, we’re telling them we’ve reserved a place for them, and we want them,” said Salina Tech President Greg Nichols. “Industry leaders are excited about this opportunity because it validates the students and their decisions to pursue technical education and provides an opportunity for industry representatives to meet these future workers.”

Salina Tech is in the process of contacting and inviting students who have applied for admission in the fall of 2020. Applicants that have not yet been contacted may contact the admissions office at 785-309-3100 or [email protected]. The deadline to register is Monday, February 17.