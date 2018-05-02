Salina Tech to Graduate Saturday

Graduation ceremonies for Salina Area Technical College’s Class of 2018 will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 5 at the Stiefel Theater in downtown Salina. The guest speaker will be Dustin Pestinger of Pestinger’s Heating and Air Conditioning and president of the college’s Board of Trustees.
There are 110 in the graduating class, of which 45 are earning an Associate of Applied Science degree. Other facts about the class:
- Graduates range in age from 17 to 62, with a median age of 21
- Two graduates are the first to graduate from Salina Tech with a multi-disciplinary Technical Studies degree
- 16 of the graduates are the first in their family to attend college
- 15 of the graduates have a military connection, such as being on active duty, a veteran or are a dependent or spouse of a veteran or someone one active duty
- 81 are male, 29 are female
- One high school senior is also completing his Associate Degree
- 22 of the graduates are high school juniors or seniors
Auto Collision Repair
Associate of Applied Science
Kade William Carlson; Milton Grady Ready, Jr.
Technical Certificate
Stewart Chief; Francis Burke Daily; Kristian R. Keyser; Mathew Tyler Kirk; Dante N. LeSage; Gustavo Andres Salinas; Morgan Leigh Weis.
Automotive Technology
Associate of Applied Science
Noah J. Pfannenstiel; Quentin R. Sams.
Technical Certificate
Brice A. Dewitt; Kobe Reef Goodness; Ethan J. Reinking; Colby F. Wittman.
Business Administrative Technology
Associate of Applied Science
Bonnie Edith Alvarado-Cardenas; Rachel J. Bieker; Samantha Nicole Schmidt; Charis M. Walker.
Technical Certificate
Hailey Rene’ Devine; Teresa Louise Ensz; Justine Raelynn Mixon; Tam Thanh Tran.
Computer Aided Drafting
Associate of Applied Science
Courtney Lynn Viola Kelley.
Technical Certificate
Sarah Diane Van Arsdale; Aubrey Calyn Bieker; Stephen M. Hoffman; Andrew Z. Gourley.
Construction Technology
Associate of Applied Science
Cheryl Lynn Gray; Nathan D. Macy
Technical Certificate
Joshua John Gengler; Gabriel W. Goossen; Josiah D. Thelander; Gavven C. Yungeberg; Zaide T. Korb.
Dental Assistant
Associate of Applied Science
Denita D. Carter; Sarah Elizabeth Gonzolas; Emmonie S. Howell, Hunter Ireland Mendenhall, Ashton Kelsey Nickelson; Erika J. Ruiz Maldonado.
Technical Certificate
Patricia Campa; Kiersten Sue Monroe; Tiffany Lynn Moyer; Abigail L. Printz.
Diesel Technology
Associate of Applied Science
Nathaniel J. Bussen; Dylan M. Carlson; Jason Christopher Croft; Ethan Crowther; Hayden M. Funston; Justin D. Jensen; Toben B. Johnson; Corbin M. Luce; Robert K. Nelson; Aaron D. Panzer; Logan Riggs; Aaron J. Thompson; John C. Urrutia; Christopher Thomas Weigand; Cole F. Whitehair; Kevin T. Wilson; Alexander Morse Winters; Austin Workman; Jared W. Marston.
Electrical Technology
Associate of Applied Science
Brian Scott; Jeremy L Unruh.
Technical Certificate
Kyle D. Budreau.
Graphic Design
Associate of Applied Science
Jessica Catlyn Kirby.
Heating, Ventiliation and Air Conditioning
Associate of Applied Science
Alexis I. Ruiz Saucedo; Bradford Settle.
Technical Certificate
Phong Q. Bui; Andrew J. Callabresi; Gary Davis; James Thomas Nunez Fletcher; Logan James Gibbs; Austin M. Golden; Savio V. Nguyen; Michael J. Spaeny.
Machine Tool Technology
Technical Certificate
Brayden M. Kuntz; Dason P. Sweat.
Medical Assistant
Technical Certificate
Melissa Marie Koelling; Tamre Lynn Petree; Vonetta E. Robinson-Davis; Ofelia Torres; Jaime Elizabeth Walker; Laura K. Von Bergen.
Technical Studies
Associate of Applied Science
Joeseph H. Hays; Sarah Diane Van Arsdale.
Welding Technology
Associate of Applied Science
Brody J. Bryant; Caleb Shaw.
Technical Certificate
Kyle D. Anderson; Christopher P. Bullock; Trennon M. Crissman; Jose M. Duenas; Zachary Alan Eades; Benjamin Isaac Eaton; Sergio E. Gamez; Kelvin R. Gonzalez; James A. Martial; Thomas Orlin McCoy; Hunter R. Meyer; Riley O. Odell; Wayne M. Ruble; Zain Siegrist; Christopher Lee Snyder; Bradyn R. Weber; Mathew Weir; Gavin Michael Weis; Keagon A. Williamson; Dustin L. Young; Steven D. Steger.