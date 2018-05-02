Salina Tech to Graduate Saturday

Graduation ceremonies for Salina Area Technical College’s Class of 2018 will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 5 at the Stiefel Theater in downtown Salina. The guest speaker will be Dustin Pestinger of Pestinger’s Heating and Air Conditioning and president of the college’s Board of Trustees.

There are 110 in the graduating class, of which 45 are earning an Associate of Applied Science degree. Other facts about the class:

Graduates range in age from 17 to 62, with a median age of 21

Two graduates are the first to graduate from Salina Tech with a multi-disciplinary Technical Studies degree

16 of the graduates are the first in their family to attend college

15 of the graduates have a military connection, such as being on active duty, a veteran or are a dependent or spouse of a veteran or someone one active duty

81 are male, 29 are female

One high school senior is also completing his Associate Degree

22 of the graduates are high school juniors or seniors

Auto Collision Repair

Associate of Applied Science

Kade William Carlson; Milton Grady Ready, Jr.

Technical Certificate

Stewart Chief; Francis Burke Daily; Kristian R. Keyser; Mathew Tyler Kirk; Dante N. LeSage; Gustavo Andres Salinas; Morgan Leigh Weis.

Automotive Technology

Associate of Applied Science

Noah J. Pfannenstiel; Quentin R. Sams.

Technical Certificate

Brice A. Dewitt; Kobe Reef Goodness; Ethan J. Reinking; Colby F. Wittman.

Business Administrative Technology

Associate of Applied Science

Bonnie Edith Alvarado-Cardenas; Rachel J. Bieker; Samantha Nicole Schmidt; Charis M. Walker.

Technical Certificate

Hailey Rene’ Devine; Teresa Louise Ensz; Justine Raelynn Mixon; Tam Thanh Tran.

Computer Aided Drafting

Associate of Applied Science

Courtney Lynn Viola Kelley.

Technical Certificate

Sarah Diane Van Arsdale; Aubrey Calyn Bieker; Stephen M. Hoffman; Andrew Z. Gourley.

Construction Technology

Associate of Applied Science

Cheryl Lynn Gray; Nathan D. Macy

Technical Certificate

Joshua John Gengler; Gabriel W. Goossen; Josiah D. Thelander; Gavven C. Yungeberg; Zaide T. Korb.

Dental Assistant

Associate of Applied Science

Denita D. Carter; Sarah Elizabeth Gonzolas; Emmonie S. Howell, Hunter Ireland Mendenhall, Ashton Kelsey Nickelson; Erika J. Ruiz Maldonado.

Technical Certificate

Patricia Campa; Kiersten Sue Monroe; Tiffany Lynn Moyer; Abigail L. Printz.

Diesel Technology

Associate of Applied Science

Nathaniel J. Bussen; Dylan M. Carlson; Jason Christopher Croft; Ethan Crowther; Hayden M. Funston; Justin D. Jensen; Toben B. Johnson; Corbin M. Luce; Robert K. Nelson; Aaron D. Panzer; Logan Riggs; Aaron J. Thompson; John C. Urrutia; Christopher Thomas Weigand; Cole F. Whitehair; Kevin T. Wilson; Alexander Morse Winters; Austin Workman; Jared W. Marston.

Electrical Technology

Associate of Applied Science

Brian Scott; Jeremy L Unruh.

Technical Certificate

Kyle D. Budreau.

Graphic Design

Associate of Applied Science

Jessica Catlyn Kirby.

Heating, Ventiliation and Air Conditioning

Associate of Applied Science

Alexis I. Ruiz Saucedo; Bradford Settle.

Technical Certificate

Phong Q. Bui; Andrew J. Callabresi; Gary Davis; James Thomas Nunez Fletcher; Logan James Gibbs; Austin M. Golden; Savio V. Nguyen; Michael J. Spaeny.

Machine Tool Technology

Technical Certificate

Brayden M. Kuntz; Dason P. Sweat.

Medical Assistant

Technical Certificate

Melissa Marie Koelling; Tamre Lynn Petree; Vonetta E. Robinson-Davis; Ofelia Torres; Jaime Elizabeth Walker; Laura K. Von Bergen.

Technical Studies

Associate of Applied Science

Joeseph H. Hays; Sarah Diane Van Arsdale.

Welding Technology

Associate of Applied Science

Brody J. Bryant; Caleb Shaw.

Technical Certificate

Kyle D. Anderson; Christopher P. Bullock; Trennon M. Crissman; Jose M. Duenas; Zachary Alan Eades; Benjamin Isaac Eaton; Sergio E. Gamez; Kelvin R. Gonzalez; James A. Martial; Thomas Orlin McCoy; Hunter R. Meyer; Riley O. Odell; Wayne M. Ruble; Zain Siegrist; Christopher Lee Snyder; Bradyn R. Weber; Mathew Weir; Gavin Michael Weis; Keagon A. Williamson; Dustin L. Young; Steven D. Steger.