Salina Tech Receives $600,000 Grant

Piggybacking on news that a $400,000 challenge has been met, Salina Area Technical College received a grant of $600,000 from the Patterson Family Foundation.

According to the school, the legacy of Neal and Jeanne Patterson is carried forward through the Foundation’s mission of “Working together to help rural communities thrive.” The Foundation’s philanthropic reach spans 119 counties across Kansas and western Missouri with populations of 50,000 or less. Salina Tech’s service area includes five counties within the Patterson Family Foundation’s catchment area.

Salina Tech President Greg Nichols said he was pleased with the opportunities this will bring to help fortify rural Kansas.

“Salina Tech has reached out to all of our service area, and further into rural Kansas,” Nichols said. “We have built partnerships with schools to bring technical and general education to their community, and we provide it here on campus.”

“One of the most enjoyable parts of higher education is seeing how people come together,” he added. “We see people who compete in their high school activities, then come on campus and collaborate to learn.”

Vice President of Student and Academic Affairs, Jennifer Callis noted enrollment trends in rural Kansas in a recent presentation to the Board of Trustees. “We are reaching more than just Saline County,” she mentioned. “Many students are coming to Salina Tech from all over the state.”

Over the past five years, Salina Tech’s rural enrollment has exceeded 500 students.

“The numbers show technical education is thriving,” Nichols said. “More importantly, our enrollment increases have come from younger demographics.”

Salina Area Technical College showed increased enrollment of 43.4% change in enrollment over a five-year period for students less than 18 years old. Similar increases occurred for ages 18-19 and 20 – 24 with 30.5% and 55.2% respectively.

“We are so pleased that the Patterson Family Foundation chose to support the important work done by so many here at Salina Tech,” Nichols said. “They are helping in so many programs.”