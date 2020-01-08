Salina, KS

Salina Tech Offering Real Estate Licensure Exams

Laura DuranJanuary 8, 2020

In partnership with global testing service Pearson VUE, Salina Area Technical College is now offering the Kansas Real Estate Licensure Exams on campus.

Salina Tech first became a Pearson VUE Authorized Testing Center in 2016 and has been expanding on the testing opportunities available in the Salina area since then.

To become an Authorized Testing Center, Salina Tech had to meet the Pearson VUE standards, including the ability to monitor test-takers throughout the test, both in-person and via video, provide a quiet space for the testing, and have a robust computer network.

Salina Tech also offers testing through other organizations, including CLEP, Dantes and Kryterion.

These organizations do have other testing centers in Kansas, including in Hays, Wichita and Topeka, but Salina Tech chose to become a testing center to benefit people in the Salina area.

The real estate exam testing is available on Monday afternoons, and throughout regular office hours on Tuesday through Thursday.

To arrange to take the real estate exams, a person must first complete Kansas Real Estate training. Testing must be scheduled and paid for through Pearson VUE.

For more information about the real estate exams and other testing services available at Salina Tech, contact Educational Services Coordinator Lara Duran at 785-309-3111 or Testing Services Specialist Shonell Edwards at 785-309-3136.

