Salina Tech Canceling On-Campus Classes

Salina Area Technical College is joining other colleges in Salina in delaying on-campus classes for another week.

The school told KSAL News on-campus classes are cancelled March 16-20. They are tentatively scheduled to resume as normal on March 23rd. Online classes will continue as scheduled.

Salina Tech joins other colleges in Salina by delaying the return of students from spring break. Kansas Wesleyan University, as well as Kansas State University and the University of Kansas are delaying classes as well. When classes resume, they will be on-line only.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends that people should exercise vigilance when attending large public gatherings, particularly those people over age 60 and those with weakened immune systems or chronic medical conditions.

There are mass events guidance documents from the Centers from Disease Control available on KDHE’s website, www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.

If you have symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath and believe you may have had contact or have had contact with someone with a laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19, stay home and call your healthcare provider.