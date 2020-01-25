Salina Tech Announces Fall Honor Roll

Salina Area Technical College has announced its honor roll for the fall semester of 2019.

The honor roll includes two levels. The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students who were enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of classes, and had a GPA of 4.0. The Dean’s Honor Roll is for students enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.

President’s Honor Roll

Abilene

Ted Houlton, Emergency Medical Technician; Justin Hicks, Welding Technology.

Assaria

Sadie James, Certified Nurse Aide.

Great Bend

Lianne Swanson, Diesel Technology.

Gypsum

Kate Weis, Certified Nurse Aide.

Herington

Cole Dow, Welding Technology.

Kanopolis

Stephanie Deming, Practical Nursing.

Kipp

Kylee Kogler, Certified Nurse Aide.

Lincoln

Collin Reinert, Emergency Medical Technician.

McPherson

Nathan Bashore, Diesel Technology.

Salina

Matthew Hansen, Emergency Medical Technician; Jason Henderson, Commercial Truck Driving; Jon McBurney, Commercial Truck Driving; Kyler Stover, Emergency Medical Technician., Meredith Tillberg, Certified Nurse Aide; Jessica Perez, Business Administrative Technology, Nolan Cox, Construction Technology, Chase Ewing, Diesel Technology; Marilyn Rodriguez-Hernandez, Pre-Nursing; Randi Stovall, Technical Studies; Rylee Burkhart, Welding Technology; Aaron Kirk, Auto Collision Repair; Riley McCain, Business Administrative Technology.

Solomon

Ashely LePage, General Education; Wesley Apostoloff, Construction Technology.

Wichita

Shelby Horner, Dental Assisting.

Brookings, S.D.

Kent Knutson, Technical Studies.

Wetumka, Alabama

Kevin Willis, Technical Studies.

Dean’s Honor Roll

Abilene

Melissa Hocker, Business Administrative Technology; James Hall, Welding Technology.

Bennington

Weston Van Ranken, Construction Technology.

Beverly

Dillon McCosh, Auto Collision Repair, Tripp Goossen, Diesel Technology.

Brookville

Cade Heinrich, Diesel Technology.

Chapman

Dylan Hanzlik, Electrical Technology.

Gypsum

Alaura Hemphill, Practical Nursing.

Kanopolis

Heather Hoss, Pre-Nursing; Joshua Unruh, Welding Technology.

Lindsborg

Ethan Oestmann, Diesel Technology; Joel Woods, Diesel Technology.

McPherson

Kenneth Horton, Welding Technology.

Minneapolis

Mason Ruble, Diesel Technology.

Onaga

Quinton Norris, Auto Collision Repair.

Salina

Nora Cutler, Business Administrative Technology, Gabriel Guillen, Business Administrative Technology; Christopher Leger, Computer Aided Drafting, Dominic Mitchell, Construction Technology, Chantel Schuster, Dental Assisting, Jacob Hook, Diesel Technology, Kyle Faber, Electrical Technology; Ross Gasper, Electrical Technology; Thomas Otey, Electrical Technology; Jonathon Yoder, Police Science; Breeley Bell, Pre-Nursing; Tiana Collier, Pre-Nursing; Jasmine Harp, Pre-Nursing; Kayleigh Hogeland, Pre-Nursing; Tereeva Mann, Pre-Nursing; Deianeira Roy, Pre-Nursing; Conrad Drolshagen, Welding Technology; Grace Pfannenstiel, Computer Aided Drafting; Bradley Owen, Diesel Technology; James McCall, Diesel Technology.

Solomon

Raegan McMillen, Certified Nurse Aide.

Wells

Corey Nichols, Welding Technology.