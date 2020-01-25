Salina Tech Announces Fall Honor Roll

Salina Area Technical College has announced its honor roll for the fall semester of 2019.
The honor roll includes two levels. The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students who were enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of classes, and had a GPA of 4.0. The Dean’s Honor Roll is for students enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.
President’s Honor Roll
Abilene
Ted Houlton, Emergency Medical Technician; Justin Hicks, Welding Technology.
Assaria
Sadie James, Certified Nurse Aide.
Great Bend
Lianne Swanson, Diesel Technology.
Gypsum
Kate Weis, Certified Nurse Aide.
Herington
Cole Dow, Welding Technology.
Kanopolis
Stephanie Deming, Practical Nursing.
Kipp
Kylee Kogler, Certified Nurse Aide.
Lincoln
Collin Reinert, Emergency Medical Technician.
McPherson
Nathan Bashore, Diesel Technology.
Salina
Matthew Hansen, Emergency Medical Technician; Jason Henderson, Commercial Truck Driving; Jon McBurney, Commercial Truck Driving; Kyler Stover, Emergency Medical Technician., Meredith Tillberg, Certified Nurse Aide; Jessica Perez, Business Administrative Technology, Nolan Cox, Construction Technology, Chase Ewing, Diesel Technology; Marilyn Rodriguez-Hernandez, Pre-Nursing; Randi Stovall, Technical Studies; Rylee Burkhart, Welding Technology; Aaron Kirk, Auto Collision Repair; Riley McCain, Business Administrative Technology.
Solomon
Ashely LePage, General Education; Wesley Apostoloff, Construction Technology.
Wichita
Shelby Horner, Dental Assisting.
Brookings, S.D.
Kent Knutson, Technical Studies.
Wetumka, Alabama
Kevin Willis, Technical Studies.
Dean’s Honor Roll
Abilene
Melissa Hocker, Business Administrative Technology; James Hall, Welding Technology.
Bennington
Weston Van Ranken, Construction Technology.
Beverly
Dillon McCosh, Auto Collision Repair, Tripp Goossen, Diesel Technology.
Brookville
Cade Heinrich, Diesel Technology.
Chapman
Dylan Hanzlik, Electrical Technology.
Gypsum
Alaura Hemphill, Practical Nursing.
Kanopolis
Heather Hoss, Pre-Nursing; Joshua Unruh, Welding Technology.
Lindsborg
Ethan Oestmann, Diesel Technology; Joel Woods, Diesel Technology.
McPherson
Kenneth Horton, Welding Technology.
Minneapolis
Mason Ruble, Diesel Technology.
Onaga
Quinton Norris, Auto Collision Repair.
Salina
Nora Cutler, Business Administrative Technology, Gabriel Guillen, Business Administrative Technology; Christopher Leger, Computer Aided Drafting, Dominic Mitchell, Construction Technology, Chantel Schuster, Dental Assisting, Jacob Hook, Diesel Technology, Kyle Faber, Electrical Technology; Ross Gasper, Electrical Technology; Thomas Otey, Electrical Technology; Jonathon Yoder, Police Science; Breeley Bell, Pre-Nursing; Tiana Collier, Pre-Nursing; Jasmine Harp, Pre-Nursing; Kayleigh Hogeland, Pre-Nursing; Tereeva Mann, Pre-Nursing; Deianeira Roy, Pre-Nursing; Conrad Drolshagen, Welding Technology; Grace Pfannenstiel, Computer Aided Drafting; Bradley Owen, Diesel Technology; James McCall, Diesel Technology.
Solomon
Raegan McMillen, Certified Nurse Aide.
Wells
Corey Nichols, Welding Technology.