“Pharaohs” Take Over Part of Park

Inspired by the legendary “Pharaohs” gang and car in George Lucas’s film “American Graffiti”, a group of classic car lovers are in Salina this weekend participating in the Leadsled Spectaular care show with their replica vehicles from the movie.

The “”Pharaohs”, a car club from Texas, have ten movie replica vehicles with them at the KKOA Leadsled Spectacular in Oakdal Park. They have Toad’s vespa scooter, John Milner’s hotrod 1932 Ford coupe, and every cool car in between. They even have the police car that had its back axle and wheels torn off in an infamous scene in the movie.

This is the 46th KKOA Leadsled Spectacular, the 21st in Salina, and the first one for the “Pharaohs”.

The final day of the car show is Sunday. Gates at Oakdale Park open at 9:00. The awards ceremony is at 1:00, with 777 awards and trophies handed out, and $5,000 in cash awards.